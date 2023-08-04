News & Insights

Oil
PAA

Plains All American tops estimates, sees 2023 earnings near high end of guidance

August 04, 2023 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Plains All American PAA.O on Friday posted earnings above estimates and said it expects full-year profit at the top end of the pipeline operator's previous guidance, citing higher crude oil volumes.

Plains All American, which moves crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), also said it bought Diamondback Energy's FANG.O 43% interest in OMOG JV LLC for about $225 million in a bet on rising shale oil production from the Permian Basin across west Texas and New Mexico.

OMOG operates some 400 miles of crude oil gathering and regional transportation pipelines and 350,000 barrels of crude storage in Texas.

Adjusted earnings from Plains' crude oil business rose 7% due to higher volumes and tariff, the company said. Crude oil pipeline volumes rose 13% to 8.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter ended June 30.

NGL Segment profits fell 48% from the year-ago quarter due to lower propane sales volumes, turnarounds and deferred sales.

Plain said it now expects 2003 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization at the high end of its estimate of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion.

Adjusted net income attributable to Plains fell 7% to $243 million, or 25 cents per share. That beat analysts' consensus estimate by 1 cent, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Richard Chang)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAA
FANG
PAGP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.