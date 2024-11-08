Plains All American Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 37 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 19.4%. The bottom line also improved 5.7% from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 22 cents per unit compared with 20 cents in the year-ago period.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

PAA’s Total Revenues



Net sales of $12.74 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.56 billion by 1.4%. The top line also increased 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $12.07 billion.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote

Highlights of PAA’s Release



Total costs and expenses amounted to $12.4 billion, up 4.7% year over year. The increase was due to a rise in purchases and related costs.



Net interest expenses totaled $113 million, up 16.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

PAA’s Segmental Performance



The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $577 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This increase was due to higher tariff volumes on its pipelines, tariff escalations and contributions from acquisitions.



Adjusted EBITDA for the NGL segment came in at $73 million, down 26% from the prior-year period’s figure. This decrease was due to lower weighted average frac spreads in the third quarter of 2024.

PAA’s Financial Update



As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $640 million compared with $450 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, long-term debt was $7.21 billion compared with $7.31 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 41%, which remained unchanged from the figure recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.

PAA’s Guidance



For 2024, Plains All American expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.725-$2.775 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be $1.45 billion (excluding changes in assets and liabilities).



PAA remains focused on disciplined capital investments, anticipating full-year 2024 investment and maintenance capital of $360 million and $250 million, respectively.

PAA’s Zacks Rank



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases



CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 28.1%. The bottom line also increased 17.1% from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported revenues of $354 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398 million by 11.1%. The top line also decreased 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $357 million.



ONEOK Inc. OKE reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.18, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 4.1%. However, the bottom line improved 19.2% from the year-ago figure of 99 cents.



Operating revenues totaled $5.02 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.81 billion by 13.5%. However, the top line improved 19.8% from $4.19 billion in the prior-year quarter.



TotalEnergies SE TTE reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.74 (€1.58) per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 33.8% from the year-ago figure of $2.63 (€2.41).



Total revenues for the third quarter were $47.43 billion, which lagged the year-ago reported revenues of $54.41 billion by 12.8%.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.