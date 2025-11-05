Plains All American Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 39 cents per unit, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. In the year-ago quarter, the firm reported earnings of 37 cents.

PAA’s Total Revenues

Net sales of $11.58 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.96 billion by 10.6%. The top line also decreased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $12.46 billion.

Highlights of PAA’s Q3 Earnings Release

Costs and expenses amounted to $11.09 billion, down 9.5% year over year. The decrease was due to lower purchases and related costs, field operating costs, and general and administrative expenses.



Net interest expenses were $135 million, up 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

PAA’s Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.18 billion compared with $0.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt was $8.44 billion compared with $7.21 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 46% compared with 42% as of Dec. 31, 2024.

PAA’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Plains All American narrowed its adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.84-$2.89 billion from the previous range of $2.80-$2.95 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is now anticipated to be $900 million (excluding changes in assets and liabilities).



PAA remains focused on disciplined capital investments, anticipating full-year 2025 growth capital and maintenance capital of $490 million and $215 million, respectively.

PAA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Sector Releases

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 32.4%. The bottom line also increased 19.5% from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported revenues of $423 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366 million by 15.6%. The top line also rose 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $354 million.



ONEOK Inc. OKE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 2.1%. The bottom line also increased 26.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.18.



Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $8.63 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.05 billion by 14.1%. However, the top line rose 71.9% from $5.02 billion in the prior-year quarter.



TotalEnergies SE TTE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.77 (€1.50) per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 by 2.2%. The bottom line improved 1.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.74 (€1.58).



Total revenues for the third quarter were $48.69 billion, which declined from the year-ago reported figure of $52.02 billion by 6.4%. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.1 billion by 18.5%.

