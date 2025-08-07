Plains All American to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA is expected to report a decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 8, 2025, before market open.

PAA’s Q2 Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAA’s second-quarter earnings per unit is pegged at 30 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.23%.



The consensus estimate for PAA’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $12.05 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 6.84%.



Let us find out how things might have shaped up for this midstream firm in the to-be-reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped PAA’s Q2 Earnings

Plains All American Pipelines manages a vast network of pipelines and storage facilities strategically located in North America’s major oil-producing regions, such as the Permian Basin, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The majority of the assets are under contracts with creditworthy customers, which ensures a steady flow of revenues. This is likely to have boosted second-quarter earnings.



These midstream assets are crucial for supporting the expanding U.S. energy sector, enabling the efficient transportation of crude oil to key distribution centers and export terminals. The flow of hydrocarbon through the extensive pipelines and storage facilities is expected to have boosted second-quarter performance.



A major share of PAA’s cash flow is generated through fee-based contracts, offering consistent and predictable income streams that are largely insulated from short-term swings in oil prices. These fee-based agreements help cushion the impact of commodity market volatility and underpin reliable distributions to unitholders. This is expected to have a positive impact on the firm’s second-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Plains All American Pipeline this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote

PAA’s Earnings ESP: PAA has an Earnings ESP of -6.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



PAA’s Zacks Rank: Plains All American Pipeline currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some companies in the same sector, worth considering this season, have a perfect combination of two factors to come out with an earnings surprise.



Plains GP Holdings PAGP is expected to beat second-quarter earnings estimates when it reports results on Aug. 8, 2025. The firm currently has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate of PAGP’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per unit indicates year-over-year growth of 205.77% and 23.79% respectively.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK is expected to beat second-quarter earnings estimates when it reports results on Aug. 11, 2025. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +58.33% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate of HPK’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 2.99% and 3.62% respectively.



Infinity Natural Resources, Inc. INR is expected to beat second-quarter earnings estimates when it reports results on Aug. 11, 2025. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate of INR’s 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 781%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Infinity Natural Resources Inc. (INR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.