Plains All American Pipeline Reports Strong First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Business Developments

Plains All American Pipeline reported strong Q1 2025 results, including $443 million net income and strategic acquisitions.

Quiver AI Summary

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings announced their first-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $443 million and net cash from operations of $639 million, along with an adjusted EBITDA of $754 million. They achieved a leverage ratio of 3.3x, suggesting strong financial health, and declared a cash distribution of $0.38 per unit, yielding about 9%. Business highlights included the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Cheyenne Pipeline and a $55 million purchase of Black Knight Midstream's gathering business. Plains also completed a project to enhance cash flow in Canada. CEO Willie Chiang emphasized solid operational performance and cash flow generation amid market volatility, along with a commitment to financial discipline and growth.

Potential Positives

Reported a substantial net income attributable to PAA of $443 million, reflecting a 67% increase compared to the previous year.

Maintained a solid leverage ratio of 3.3x, within the target range of 3.25x - 3.75x, indicating financial stability.

Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.38 per unit, a 20% rise from the prior year, resulting in a distribution yield of approximately 9.0% for unitholders.

Strengthened operational capabilities by acquiring a 50% interest in Cheyenne Pipeline and the Black Knight Midstream crude oil gathering business.

Potential Negatives

Adjusted Free Cash Flow was negative at $(308) million compared to a positive $70 million in the previous year, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow after distributions also turned negative at $(639) million, suggesting the company may struggle to meet cash distribution obligations to unitholders.

The leverage ratio at 3.3x is close to the high end of the target range (3.25x - 3.75x), raising concerns about financial flexibility in a volatile market environment.

FAQ

What were Plains All American's first-quarter 2025 net income results?

Plains reported a net income attributable to PAA of $443 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did Plains perform in terms of Adjusted EBITDA?

Plains delivered an Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $754 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What was the cash distribution per unit for the first quarter?

The quarterly cash distribution was $0.38 per unit, annualized to $1.52 per unit, with a yield of approximately 9.0%.

What recent acquisitions did Plains complete?

Plains acquired the remaining 50% interest in Cheyenne Pipeline and Black Knight Midstream's Permian Basin crude oil gathering business.

When is Plains' conference call to discuss first-quarter performance?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $PAA stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKSTONE INC. removed 15,756,944 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,128,603

MORGAN STANLEY added 7,203,178 shares (+65.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,030,280

ING GROEP NV added 2,570,700 shares (+194.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,907,555

BARCLAYS PLC added 2,218,014 shares (+110.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,883,679

UBS GROUP AG added 2,188,073 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,372,286

FMR LLC added 1,767,178 shares (+294.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,183,400

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,596,432 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,267,058

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq:



PAA



) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq:



PAGP



) today reported first-quarter 2025 results and provided the following highlights:







First-Quarter Results









Reported net income attributable to PAA of $443 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $639 million



Reported net income attributable to PAA of $443 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $639 million



Delivered Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $754 million



Delivered Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $754 million



Exited the quarter with 3.3x leverage ratio, toward the low end of our target range of 3.25x - 3.75x (includes previously announced and closed transactions)



Exited the quarter with 3.3x leverage ratio, toward the low end of our target range of 3.25x - 3.75x (includes previously announced and closed transactions)



Paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.38 per unit ($1.52 per unit annualized), representing a current distribution yield of ~9.0%









Business Highlights









Plains acquired the remaining 50% interest in Cheyenne Pipeline, enhancing our integration from the Guernsey market to pipelines supplying Cushing, Oklahoma, which closed on February 28, 2025



Plains acquired the remaining 50% interest in Cheyenne Pipeline, enhancing our integration from the Guernsey market to pipelines supplying Cushing, Oklahoma, which closed on February 28, 2025



Plains acquired Black Knight Midstream’s Permian Basin crude oil gathering business, for approximately $55 million, which closed effective May 1, 2025



Plains acquired Black Knight Midstream’s Permian Basin crude oil gathering business, for approximately $55 million, which closed effective May 1, 2025



Placed into service the 30 Mb/d Fort Saskatchewan fractionation complex debottleneck project enhancing our fee-based cash flow in Canada



Placed into service the 30 Mb/d Fort Saskatchewan fractionation complex debottleneck project enhancing our fee-based cash flow in Canada



Increased our 2025 C3+ spec product sales hedge profile to approximately 80% at approximately $0.70 per gallon level











“Plains delivered another quarter of solid operational and financial performance,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO. “Substantial cash flow generation from our integrated Crude Oil and NGL footprints coupled with a strong balance sheet positions us well through a time of market volatility and uncertainty. Our focus on efficient growth remains consistent with the addition of two new bolt-on acquisitions and our Fort Saskatchewan fractionation complex debottleneck project now in service. Finally, our commitment to financial discipline and financial flexibility remains unchanged while continuing to return cash to unitholders through a strong distribution payout.”







Plains All American Pipeline











Summary Financial Information





(unaudited)





(in millions, except per unit data)



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













%















GAAP Results















2025





















2024





















Change











Net income attributable to PAA



(





1





)











$





443













$





266

















67





%









Diluted net income per common unit









$





0.49













$





0.29

















69





%









Diluted weighted average common units outstanding













704

















701

















—





%









Net cash provided by operating activities









$





639













$





419

















53





%









Distribution per common unit declared for the period









$





0.3800













$





0.3175

















20





%























































































Three Months Ended









March 31,













%















Non-GAAP Results











(













2













)

















2025













2024













Change











Adjusted net income attributable to PAA



(





1





)











$





375













$





354

















6





%









Diluted adjusted net income per common unit









$





0.39













$





0.41













(5





)%









Adjusted EBITDA









$





881













$





847

















4





%









Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA



(





1





)











$





754













$





718

















5





%









Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent









$





0.66













$





0.67













(1





)%









Adjusted Free Cash Flow



(3)











$





(308





)









$





70













**









Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions



(3)











$





(639





)









$





(217





)









**









Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities)



(3)











$





(169





)









$





262













**









Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities)



(3)











$





(500





)









$





(25





)









**









_____________________









**





Indicates that variance as a percentage is not meaningful.











(1)







Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (the “Permian JV”), Cactus II Pipeline LLC and Red River Pipeline LLC joint ventures.











(2)







See the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the tables attached hereto for information regarding our Non-GAAP financial measures, including their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP, and certain selected items that PAA believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.











(3)







The 2025 period includes the impact of a net cash outflow of $624 million for bolt-on acquisitions.

























Summary of Selected Financial Data by Segment





(unaudited)





(in millions)















Segment Adjusted EBITDA

















Crude Oil













NGL











Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





$





559













$





189













Three Months Ended March 31, 2024





$





553













$





159

















Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus









2024









period

















1













%





















19













%

















































First-quarter 2025 Crude Oil Segment Adjusted EBITDA was in line with comparable 2024 results. Favorable results in the 2025 period from (i) higher tariff volumes on our pipelines, (ii) tariff escalations and (iii) contributions from recently completed bolt-on acquisitions were largely offset by (iv) higher operating expenses and (v) the impact to our assets from refinery downtime.





First-quarter 2025 NGL Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% versus comparable 2024 results primarily due to higher weighted average frac spreads and NGL sales volumes in the first quarter of 2025.







Plains GP Holdings







PAGP owns an indirect non-economic controlling interest in PAA’s general partner and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA. As the control entity of PAA, PAGP consolidates PAA’s results into its financial statements, which is reflected in the condensed consolidating balance sheet and income statement tables attached hereto.









Conference Call and Webcast Instructions









PAA and PAGP will hold a joint conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, May 9, 2025 to discuss first-quarter performance and related items.





To access the internet webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqvgtyoa/





Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed on our website at https://ir.plains.com/news-events/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an audio replay will be available on our website and will be accessible for a period of 365 days. Slides will be posted prior to the call at the above referenced website.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability









To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses additional measures known as “non-GAAP financial measures” in its evaluation of past performance and prospects for the future and to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. The primary additional measures used by management are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”), Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions.





Our definition and calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied DCF and certain other non-GAAP financial performance measures are reconciled to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions and certain other non-GAAP financial liquidity measures are reconciled to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP) for the historical periods presented in the tables attached to this release, and should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes. In addition, we encourage you to visit our website at www.plains.com (in particular the section under “Financial Information” entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” within the Investor Relations tab), which presents a reconciliation of our commonly used non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures. We do not reconcile non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to do so without unreasonable effort.







Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures







Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax (expense)/benefit, (iii) depreciation and amortization (including our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments, of unconsolidated entities), (iv) gains and losses on asset sales, asset impairments and other, net, (v) gains on investments in unconsolidated entities, net and (vi) interest income on promissory notes by and among PAA and certain Plains entities, and (vii) adjusted for certain selected items impacting comparability. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA excludes the portion of Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to noncontrolling interests.





Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used to supplement related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders through cash generated by our operations and (ii) provide investors with the same financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning/budgeting decisions. We also present these and additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to PAA and basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit, as they are measures that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial performance measures may exclude, for example, (i) charges for obligations that are expected to be settled with the issuance of equity instruments, (ii) gains and losses on derivative instruments that are related to underlying activities in another period (or the reversal of such adjustments from a prior period), gains and losses on derivatives that are either related to investing activities (such as the purchase of linefill) or purchases of long-term inventory, and inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, (iii) long-term inventory costing adjustments, (iv) items that are not indicative of our core operating results and/or (v) other items that we believe should be excluded in understanding our core operating performance. These measures may be further adjusted to include amounts related to deficiencies associated with minimum volume commitments whereby we have billed the counterparties for their deficiency obligation and such amounts are recognized as deferred revenue in “Other current liabilities” in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. We also adjust for amounts billed by our equity method investees related to deficiencies under minimum volume commitments. Such amounts are presented net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue. Furthermore, the calculation of these measures contemplates tax effects as a separate reconciling item, where applicable. We have defined all such items as “selected items impacting comparability.” Due to the nature of the selected items, certain selected items impacting comparability may impact certain non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as adjusted results, but not impact other non-GAAP financial measures. We do not necessarily consider all of our selected items impacting comparability to be non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, but we believe that an understanding of these selected items impacting comparability is material to the evaluation of our operating results and prospects.





Although we present selected items impacting comparability that management considers in evaluating our performance, you should also be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates, mechanical interruptions, acquisitions, divestitures, investment capital projects and numerous other factors. These types of variations may not be separately identified in this release, but will be discussed, as applicable, in management’s discussion and analysis of operating results in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.







Non-GAAP Financial Liquidity Measures







Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, less Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities, which primarily includes acquisition, investment and maintenance capital expenditures, investments in unconsolidated entities and the impact from the purchase and sale of linefill, net of proceeds from the sales of assets and further impacted by distributions to and contributions from noncontrolling interests and proceeds from the issuance of related party notes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions.





We also present these measures and additional non-GAAP financial liquidity measures as they are measures that investors have indicated are useful. We present the Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) for use in assessing our underlying business liquidity and cash flow generating capacity excluding fluctuations caused by timing of when amounts earned or incurred were collected, received or paid from period to period. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) is defined as Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding the impact of “Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions” on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities).























PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in millions, except per unit data)































Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















REVENUES







$





12,011













$





11,995



































COSTS AND EXPENSES























Purchases and related costs









10,761

















10,917













Field operating costs









368

















358













General and administrative expenses









100

















96













Depreciation and amortization









262

















254













Gain on asset sales, net









(13





)













—













Total costs and expenses









11,478

















11,625



































OPERATING INCOME











533

















370



































OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)























Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities









103

















95













Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net









31

















—













Interest expense, net



(1)











(127





)













(95





)









Other income/(expense), net



(1)











26

















(5





)































INCOME BEFORE TAX











566

















365













Current income tax expense









(46





)













(53





)









Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit









(4





)













39



































NET INCOME











516

















351













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(73





)













(85





)











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAA







$





443













$





266



































NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT:























Net income allocated to common unitholders — Basic and Diluted





$





343













$





203













Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding









704

















701













Basic and diluted net income per common unit





$





0.49













$





0.29













_____________________











(1)







PAA and certain Plains entities have issued promissory notes by and among such entities to facilitate financing. “Interest expense, net” and “Other income/(expense), net” each include $20 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 related to interest on such related party promissory notes. These amounts offset and do not impact Net Income or Non-GAAP metrics such as Adjusted EBITDA, Implied DCF and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA









(in millions)







































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













ASSETS























Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $427 and $348, respectively)





$





4,735













$





4,802













Property and equipment, net









16,062

















15,424













Investments in unconsolidated entities









2,745

















2,811













Intangible assets, net









1,675

















1,677













Linefill









988

















968













Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net









321

















332













Long-term inventory









289

















280













Other long-term assets, net









244

















268













Total assets





$





27,059













$





26,562



































LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL























Current liabilities





$





4,691













$





4,950













Senior notes, net









8,131

















7,141













Other long-term debt, net









73

















72













Long-term operating lease liabilities









301

















313













Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits









1,003

















990













Total liabilities









14,199

















13,466

































Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests









9,632

















9,813













Noncontrolling interests









3,228

















3,283













Total partners’ capital









12,860

















13,096













Total liabilities and partners’ capital





$





27,059













$





26,562





















































DEBT CAPITALIZATION RATIOS









(in millions)















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024











Short-term debt





$





478













$





408













Long-term debt









8,204

















7,213













Total debt





$





8,682













$





7,621

































Long-term debt





$





8,204













$





7,213













Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests









9,632

















9,813













Total book capitalization excluding noncontrolling interests (“Total book capitalization”)





$





17,836













$





17,026













Total book capitalization, including short-term debt





$





18,314













$





17,434

































Long-term debt-to-total book capitalization









46





%













42





%









Total debt-to-total book capitalization, including short-term debt









47





%













44





%



























































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT









(1)









(in millions, except per unit data)































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024













Basic and Diluted Net Income per Common Unit























Net income attributable to PAA





$





443













$





266













Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders









(39





)













(44





)









Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders









(18





)













(19





)









Amounts allocated to participating securities









(1





)













(1





)









Impact from repurchase of Series A preferred units



(





2





)











(43





)













—













Other









1

















1













Net income allocated to common unitholders





$





343













$





203

































Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding



(





3





) (





4





)











704

















701

































Basic and diluted net income per common unit





$





0.49













$





0.29













_____________________











(1)







We calculate net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income. After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.











(2)







We repurchased approximately 12.7 million Series A preferred units on January 31, 2025. The difference between the cash we paid for the repurchase of such units and their carrying value on our balance sheet is considered a return to Series A preferred unitholders for the calculation of net income allocated to common unitholders.











(3)







The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per common unit for each of the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 as the effect was antidilutive.











(4)







Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered potentially dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA









(in millions)































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net income





$





516













$





351













Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









262

















254













Gain on asset sales, net









(13





)













—













Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)









4

















(39





)









Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities









(103





)













(95





)









Distributions on earnings from unconsolidated entities









125

















132













Other









(13





)













8













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions









(139





)













(192





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









639

















419



































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Net cash used in investing activities



(1)





(2)











(1,149





)













(261





)































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



(1)











590

















(273





)





























Effect of translation adjustment









(1





)













(4





)





























Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









79

















(119





)





























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









348

















450













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





427













$





331













_____________________











(1)







PAA and certain Plains entities have issued promissory notes by and among such entities to facilitate financing. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, “Net cash used in investing activities” includes a cash outflow of approximately $330 million associated with our investment in related party notes. An equal and offsetting cash inflow associated with our issuance of related party notes is included in “Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities.”











(2)







The 2025 period includes a net cash outflow of $624 million for bolt-on acquisitions.

























CAPITAL EXPENDITURES









(in millions)















Net to PAA







(1)















Consolidated

















Three Months Ended









March 31,













Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















Investment capital expenditures:





































Crude Oil





$





89













$





65













$





120













$





90













NGL









41

















14

















41

















14













Total Investment capital expenditures









130

















79

















161

















104













Maintenance capital expenditures









38

















53

















41

















57

















$





168













$





132













$





202













$





161













_____________________











(1)







Excludes expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests.











































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS









(in millions, except per unit and ratio data)



























Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit







(1)







:

































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024













Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit























Net income attributable to PAA





$





443













$





266













Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA



(2)











(68





)













88













Adjusted net income attributable to PAA





$





375













$





354













Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders









(39





)













(44





)









Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders









(18





)













(19





)









Amounts allocated to participating securities









(1





)













(2





)









Impact from repurchase of Series A preferred units



(





3





)











(43





)













—













Other









1

















1













Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders





$





275













$





290

































Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding



(





4





) (





5





)











704

















701

































Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit





$





0.39













$





0.41













_____________________











(1)







We calculate adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income. After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to the common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.











(2)







See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.











(3)







We repurchased approximately 12.7 million Series A preferred units on January 31, 2025. The difference between the cash we paid for the repurchase of such units and their carrying value on our balance sheet is considered a return to Series A preferred unitholders for the calculation of adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders.











(4)







The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted adjusted net income per common unit for each of the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 as the effect was antidilutive.











(5)







Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered potentially dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB.























Net Income Per Common Unit to Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit Reconciliation:

















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024



















Basic and diluted net income per common unit





$





0.49













$





0.29













Selected items impacting comparability per common unit



(1)











(0.10





)













0.12













Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit





$





0.39













$





0.41













_____________________











(1)







See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the “Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit” tables for additional information.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)



























Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation:





























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Net income





$





516













$





351













Interest expense, net of certain items



(1)











107

















95













Income tax expense









50

















14













Depreciation and amortization









262

















254













Gain on asset sales, net









(13





)













—













Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net









(31





)













—













Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities



(2)











20

















19













Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA



(3)











(30





)













114













Adjusted EBITDA





$





881













$





847













Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests









(127





)













(129





)









Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA





$





754













$





718

































Adjusted EBITDA





$





881













$





847













Interest expense, net of certain non-cash and other items



(4)











(104





)













(90





)









Maintenance capital









(41





)













(57





)









Investment capital of noncontrolling interests



(5)











(30





)













(25





)









Current income tax expense









(46





)













(53





)









Distributions from unconsolidated entities in excess of/(less than) adjusted equity earnings



(6)











(2





)













12













Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(7)











(132





)













(100





)









Implied DCF





$





526













$





534













Preferred unit distributions paid



(7)











(64





)













(64





)









Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders





$





462













$





470

































Weighted Average Common Units Outstanding









704

















701













Weighted Average Common Units and Common Unit Equivalents









767

















772

































Implied DCF per Common Unit



(8)







$





0.66













$





0.67













Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent



(9)







$





0.66













$





0.67

































Cash Distribution Paid per Common Unit





$





0.3800













$





0.3175













Common Unit Cash Distributions



(7)







$





267













$





223













Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio





1.73x









2.11x





























Implied DCF Excess





$





195













$





247













_____________________











(1)







Represents “Interest expense, net” as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, net of interest income associated with promissory notes by and among PAA and certain Plains entities.











(2)







Adjustment to exclude our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense (including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments) of unconsolidated entities.











(3)







See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.











(4)







Amount excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps and is net of interest income associated with promissory notes by and among PAA and certain Plains entities.











(5)







Investment capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests that reduce Implied DCF available to PAA common unitholders.











(6)







Comprised of cash distributions received from unconsolidated entities less equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (adjusted for our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments, and selected items impacting comparability of unconsolidated entities).











(7)







Cash distributions paid during the period presented.











(8)







Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period divided by the weighted average common units outstanding for the period.











(9)







Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period, adjusted for Series A preferred unit cash distributions paid, divided by the weighted average common units and common unit equivalents outstanding for the period. Our Series A preferred units are convertible into common units, generally on a one-for-one basis and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, in whole or in part, subject to certain minimum conversion amounts.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)



























Net Income Per Common Unit to Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent Reconciliation:

































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025





















2024



















Basic net income per common unit





$





0.49













$





0.29













Reconciling items per common unit



(1) (2)











0.17

















0.38













Implied DCF per common unit





$





0.66













$





0.67

































Basic net income per common unit





$





0.49













$





0.29













Reconciling items per common unit and common unit equivalent



(1) (3)











0.17

















0.38













Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent





$





0.66













$





0.67













_____________________











(1)







Represents adjustments to Net Income to calculate Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders. See the “Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” table for additional information.











(2)







Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 of 704 million and 701 million, respectively.











(3)







Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period, as well as weighted average Series A preferred units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 of 63 million and 71 million, respectively.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Liquidity Measures Reconciliation:

































Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





639













$





419













Adjustments to reconcile Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:





















Net cash used in investing activities



(1)





(2)











(1,149





)













(261





)









Cash contributions from noncontrolling interests









4

















12













Cash distributions paid to noncontrolling interests



(





3





)











(132





)













(100





)









Proceeds from the issuance of related party notes



(1)











330

















—













Adjusted Free Cash Flow



(





4





)







$





(308





)









$





70













Cash distributions



(





5





)











(331





)













(287





)









Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions



(





4





) (





6





)







$





(639





)









$





(217





)



































Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Adjusted Free Cash Flow



(





4





)







$





(308





)









$





70













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(





7





)











139

















192













Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities)



(





8





)







$





(169





)









$





262













Cash distributions



(





5





)











(331





)













(287





)









Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities)



(





8





)







$





(500





)









$





(25





)









_____________________











(1)







PAA and certain Plains entities have issued promissory notes by and among such entities to facilitate financing. “Proceeds from the issuance of related party notes” has an equal and offsetting cash outflow associated with our investment in related party notes, which is included as a component of “Net cash used in investing activities.”











(2)







The 2025 period includes a net cash outflow of $624 million for bolt-on acquisitions.











(3)







Cash distributions paid during the period presented.











(4)







Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions shortages, if any, may be funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or from borrowings under our credit facilities or commercial paper program.











(5)







Cash distributions paid to preferred and common unitholders during the period.











(6)







Excess Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions is retained to establish reserves for future distributions, capital expenditures, debt reduction and other partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions shortages may be funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or from borrowings under our credit facilities or commercial paper program.











(7)







See the “Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data” table.











(8)







Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) to assess the underlying business liquidity and cash flow generating capacity excluding fluctuations caused by timing of when amounts earned or incurred were collected, received or paid from period to period.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















SELECTED ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY









(in millions)































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024













Selected Items Impacting Comparability:







(1)

























Derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments



(2)







$





34













$





(159





)









Long-term inventory costing adjustments



(3)











3

















33













Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net



(4)











7

















12













Equity-indexed compensation expense



(5)











(9





)













(9





)









Foreign currency revaluation



(6)











—

















9













Transaction-related expenses



(





7





)











(5





)













—













Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA





$





30













$





(114





)









Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net









31

















—













Gain on asset sales, net









13

















—













Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability









(3





)













30













Aggregate selected items impacting noncontrolling interests









(3





)













(4





)









Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA





$





68













$





(88





)









_____________________











(1)







Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability. See the “Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” and “Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit” tables for additional details on how these selected items impacting comparability affect such measures.











(2)







We use derivative instruments for risk management purposes and our related processes include specific identification of hedging instruments to an underlying hedged transaction. Although we identify an underlying transaction for each derivative instrument we enter into, there may not be an accounting hedge relationship between the instrument and the underlying transaction. In the course of evaluating our results, we identify differences in the timing of earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions and exclude the related gains and losses in determining adjusted results such that the earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions impact adjusted results in the same period. In addition, we exclude gains and losses on derivatives that are related to (i) investing activities, such as the purchase of linefill, and (ii) purchases of long-term inventory. We also exclude the impact of corresponding inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable. For applicable periods, we excluded gains and losses from the mark-to-market of the embedded derivative associated with the Preferred Distribution Rate Reset Option of our Series A preferred units.











(3)







We carry crude oil and NGL inventory that is comprised of minimum working inventory requirements in third-party assets and other working inventory that is needed for our commercial operations. We consider this inventory necessary to conduct our operations and we intend to carry this inventory for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we classify this inventory as long-term on our balance sheet and do not hedge the inventory with derivative instruments (similar to linefill in our own assets). We treat the impact of changes in the average cost of the long-term inventory (that result from fluctuations in market prices) and write-downs of such inventory that result from price declines as a selected item impacting comparability.











(4)







We, and certain of our equity method investees, have certain agreements that require counterparties to deliver, transport or throughput a minimum volume over an agreed upon period. Substantially all of such agreements were entered into with counterparties to economically support the return on capital expenditure necessary to construct the related asset. Some of these agreements include make-up rights if the minimum volume is not met. We record a receivable from the counterparty in the period that services are provided or when the transaction occurs, including amounts for deficiency obligations from counterparties associated with minimum volume commitments. If a counterparty has a make-up right associated with a deficiency, we defer the revenue attributable to the counterparty’s make-up right and subsequently recognize the revenue at the earlier of when the deficiency volume is delivered or shipped, when the make-up right expires or when it is determined that the counterparty’s ability to utilize the make-up right is remote. We include the impact of amounts billed to counterparties for their deficiency obligation, net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue or equity earnings, as a selected item impacting comparability. We believe the inclusion of the contractually committed revenues associated with that period is meaningful to investors as the related asset has been constructed, is standing ready to provide the committed service and the fixed operating costs are included in the current period results.











(5)







Our total equity-indexed compensation expense includes expense associated with awards that will be settled in units and awards that will be settled in cash. The awards that will be settled in units are included in our diluted net income per unit calculation when the applicable performance criteria have been met. We consider the compensation expense associated with these awards as a selected item impacting comparability as the dilutive impact of the outstanding awards is included in our diluted net income per unit calculation, as applicable. The portion of compensation expense associated with awards that will be settled in cash is not considered a selected item impacting comparability.











(6)







During the periods presented, there were fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, resulting in the realization of foreign exchange gains and losses on the settlement of foreign currency transactions as well as the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in a foreign currency. The associated gains and losses are not integral to our results and were thus classified as a selected item impacting comparability.











(7)







Primarily related to acquisitions completed during the first quarter of 2025.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY SEGMENT









(in millions)











































Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025

















Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024

















Crude Oil













NGL

















Crude Oil













NGL











Revenues



(1)







$





11,439













$





638

















$





11,582













$





507













Purchases and related costs



(1)











(10,488





)













(339





)

















(10,665





)













(346





)









Field operating costs



(2)











(292





)













(76





)

















(266





)













(92





)









Segment general and administrative expenses



(2) (3)











(79





)













(21





)

















(73





)













(23





)









Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities









103

















—





















95

















—





















































Other segment items:



(4)











































Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities









20

















—





















19

















—













Derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments









(24





)













(10





)

















37

















122













Long-term inventory costing adjustments









—

















(3





)

















(28





)













(5





)









Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net









(7





)













—





















(12





)













—













Equity-indexed compensation expense









9

















—





















9

















—













Foreign currency revaluation









—

















—





















(17





)













(4





)









Transaction-related expenses









5

















—





















—

















—













Segment amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5)











(127





)













—





















(128





)













—













Segment Adjusted EBITDA





$





559













$





189

















$





553













$





159





















































Maintenance capital expenditures





$





31













$





10

















$





46













$





11













_____________________











(1)







Includes intersegment amounts.











(2)







Field operating costs and Segment general and administrative expenses include equity-indexed compensation expense.











(3)







Segment general and administrative expenses reflect direct costs attributable to each segment and an allocation of other expenses to the segments. The proportional allocations by segment require judgment by management and are based on the business activities that exist during each period.











(4)







Represents adjustments utilized by our CODM in the evaluation of segment results. Many of these adjustments are also considered selected items impacting comparability when calculating consolidated non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional discussion.











(5)







Reflects amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Permian JV, Cactus II Pipeline LLC and Red River Pipeline LLC.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)





























OPERATING DATA BY SEGMENT









(1)



































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025





















2024





















Crude Oil Segment Volumes







































Crude oil pipeline tariff (by region)





































Permian Basin



(2)











6,869

















6,428













South Texas / Eagle Ford



(2)











492

















378













Mid-Continent



(2)











415

















486













Gulf Coast



(2)











214

















202













Rocky Mountain



(2)











495

















499













Western









247

















259













Canada









354

















348













Total crude oil pipeline tariff



(2)











9,086

















8,600



















































NGL Segment Volumes







































NGL fractionation









157

















128













NGL pipeline tariff









234

















214













Propane and butane sales









147

















128













_____________________











(1)







Average volumes in thousands of barrels per day calculated as the total volumes (attributable to our interest for assets owned by unconsolidated entities or through undivided joint interests) for the period divided by the number of days in the period. Volumes associated with assets acquired during the period represent total volumes for the number of days we actually owned the assets divided by the number of days in the period.











(2)







Includes volumes (attributable to our interest) from assets owned by unconsolidated entities.



































PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATIONS









(in millions)



























Supplemental Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA Reconciliation:

































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025





















2024



















Crude Oil Segment Adjusted EBITDA





$





559













$





553













NGL Segment Adjusted EBITDA









189

















159













Adjusted other income, net



(1)











6

















6













Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA



(2)







$





754













$





718













_____________________











(1)







Represents “Other income/(expense), net” as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, excluding interest income on promissory notes by and among PAA and certain Plains entities, as well as other income, net attributable to noncontrolling interests, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.











(2)







See the “Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” table for reconciliation to Net Income.



































PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in millions, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025

















Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024

























Consolidating

































Consolidating

























PAA













Adjustments







(1)















PAGP

















PAA













Adjustments







(1)















PAGP













REVENUES







$





12,011













$





—













$





12,011

















$





11,995













$





—













$





11,995







































































COSTS AND EXPENSES



























































Purchases and related costs









10,761

















—

















10,761





















10,917

















—

















10,917













Field operating costs









368

















—

















368





















358

















—

















358













General and administrative expenses









100

















1

















101





















96

















1

















97













Depreciation and amortization









262

















—

















262





















254

















—

















254













Gain on asset sales, net









(13





)













—

















(13





)

















—

















—

















—













Total costs and expenses









11,478

















1

















11,479





















11,625

















1

















11,626







































































OPERATING INCOME











533

















(1





)













532





















370

















(1





)













369







































































OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)



























































Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities









103

















—

















103





















95

















—

















95













Gain on investments in unconsolidated entities, net









31

















—

















31





















—

















—

















—













Interest expense, net









(127





)













20

















(107





)

















(95





)













—

















(95





)









Other income/(expense), net









26

















(20





)













6





















(5





)













—

















(5





)



































































INCOME BEFORE TAX











566

















(1





)













565





















365

















(1





)













364













Current income tax expense









(46





)













—

















(46





)

















(53





)













—

















(53





)









Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit









(4





)













(23





)













(27





)

















39

















(14





)













25







































































NET INCOME











516

















(24





)













492





















351

















(15





)













336













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(73





)













(335





)













(408





)

















(85





)













(209





)













(294





)











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAGP







$





443













$





(359





)









$





84

















$





266













$





(224





)









$





42





































































Basic and diluted weighted average Class A shares outstanding













198





































197





































































Basic and diluted net income per Class A share









$





0.42

































$





0.21













_____________________











(1)







Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.































PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEET DATA









(in millions)











































March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

























Consolidating

































Consolidating

























PAA













Adjustments







(1)















PAGP

















PAA













Adjustments







(1)















PAGP













ASSETS



























































Current assets





$





4,735













$





(6





)









$





4,729

















$





4,802













$





(26





)









$





4,776













Property and equipment, net









16,062

















—

















16,062





















15,424

















—

















15,424













Investments in unconsolidated entities









2,745

















—

















2,745





















2,811

















—

















2,811













Intangible assets, net









1,675

















—

















1,675





















1,677

















—

















1,677













Deferred tax asset









—

















1,199

















1,199





















—

















1,220

















1,220













Linefill









988

















—

















988





















968

















—

















968













Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net









321

















—

















321





















332

















—

















332













Long-term inventory









289

















—

















289





















280

















—

















280













Other long-term assets, net









244

















—

















244





















268

















—

















268













Total assets





$





27,059













$





1,193













$





28,252

















$





26,562













$





1,194













$





27,756







































































LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL



























































Current liabilities





$





4,691













$





(7





)









$





4,684

















$





4,950













$





(26





)









$





4,924













Senior notes, net









8,131

















—

















8,131





















7,141

















—

















7,141













Other long-term debt, net









73

















—

















73





















72

















—

















72













Long-term operating lease liabilities









301

















—

















301





















313

















—

















313













Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits









1,003

















—

















1,003





















990

















—

















990













Total liabilities









14,199

















(7





)













14,192





















13,466

















(26





)













13,440





































































Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests









9,632

















(8,276





)













1,356





















9,813

















(8,462





)













1,351













Noncontrolling interests









3,228

















9,476

















12,704





















3,283

















9,682

















12,965













Total partners’ capital









12,860

















1,200

















14,060





















13,096

















1,220

















14,316













Total liabilities and partners’ capital





$





27,059













$





1,193













$





28,252

















$





26,562













$





1,194













$





27,756













_____________________











(1)







Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.



































PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)

















COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER CLASS A SHARE









(in millions, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Basic and Diluted Net Income per Class A Share























Net income attributable to PAGP





$





84













$





42













Basic and diluted weighted average Class A shares outstanding









198

















197

































Basic and diluted net income per Class A share





$





0.42













$





0.21





















































Forward-Looking Statements









Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release consist of forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from results or outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following:







general economic, market or business conditions in the United States and elsewhere (including the potential for a recession or significant slowdown in economic activity levels, the risk of persistently high inflation and supply chain issues, the impact of global public health events, such as pandemics, on demand and growth, and the timing, pace and extent of economic recovery) that impact (i) demand for crude oil, drilling and production activities and therefore the demand for the midstream services we provide and (ii) commercial opportunities available to us;



general economic, market or business conditions in the United States and elsewhere (including the potential for a recession or significant slowdown in economic activity levels, the risk of persistently high inflation and supply chain issues, the impact of global public health events, such as pandemics, on demand and growth, and the timing, pace and extent of economic recovery) that impact (i) demand for crude oil, drilling and production activities and therefore the demand for the midstream services we provide and (ii) commercial opportunities available to us;



declines in global crude oil demand and/or crude oil prices or other factors that correspondingly lead to a significant reduction of North American crude oil and NGL production (whether due to reduced producer cash flow to fund drilling activities or the inability of producers to access capital, or both, the unavailability of pipeline and/or storage capacity, the shutting-in of production by producers, government-mandated pro-ration orders, or other factors), which in turn could result in significant declines in the actual or expected volume of crude oil and NGL shipped, processed, purchased, stored, fractionated and/or gathered at or through the use of our assets and/or the reduction of the margins we can earn or the commercial opportunities that might otherwise be available to us;



declines in global crude oil demand and/or crude oil prices or other factors that correspondingly lead to a significant reduction of North American crude oil and NGL production (whether due to reduced producer cash flow to fund drilling activities or the inability of producers to access capital, or both, the unavailability of pipeline and/or storage capacity, the shutting-in of production by producers, government-mandated pro-ration orders, or other factors), which in turn could result in significant declines in the actual or expected volume of crude oil and NGL shipped, processed, purchased, stored, fractionated and/or gathered at or through the use of our assets and/or the reduction of the margins we can earn or the commercial opportunities that might otherwise be available to us;



fluctuations in refinery capacity and other factors affecting demand for various grades of crude oil and NGL and resulting changes in pricing conditions or transportation throughput requirements;



fluctuations in refinery capacity and other factors affecting demand for various grades of crude oil and NGL and resulting changes in pricing conditions or transportation throughput requirements;



unanticipated changes in crude oil and NGL market structure, grade differentials and volatility (or lack thereof);



unanticipated changes in crude oil and NGL market structure, grade differentials and volatility (or lack thereof);



the effects of competition and capacity overbuild in areas where we operate, including downward pressure on rates, volumes and margins, contract renewal risk and the risk of loss of business to other midstream operators who are willing or under pressure to aggressively reduce transportation rates in order to capture or preserve customers;



the effects of competition and capacity overbuild in areas where we operate, including downward pressure on rates, volumes and margins, contract renewal risk and the risk of loss of business to other midstream operators who are willing or under pressure to aggressively reduce transportation rates in order to capture or preserve customers;



the successful operation of joint ventures and joint operating arrangements we enter into from time to time, whether relating to assets operated by us or by third parties, and the successful integration and future performance of acquired assets or businesses;



the successful operation of joint ventures and joint operating arrangements we enter into from time to time, whether relating to assets operated by us or by third parties, and the successful integration and future performance of acquired assets or businesses;



the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic opportunities and realize benefits therefrom;



the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic opportunities and realize benefits therefrom;



environmental liabilities, litigation or other events that are not covered by an indemnity, insurance or existing reserves;



environmental liabilities, litigation or other events that are not covered by an indemnity, insurance or existing reserves;



negative societal sentiment regarding the hydrocarbon energy industry and the continued development and consumption of hydrocarbons, which could influence consumer preferences and governmental or regulatory actions that adversely impact our business;



negative societal sentiment regarding the hydrocarbon energy industry and the continued development and consumption of hydrocarbons, which could influence consumer preferences and governmental or regulatory actions that adversely impact our business;



the occurrence of a natural disaster, catastrophe, terrorist attack (including eco-terrorist attacks) or other event that materially impacts our operations, including cyber or other attacks on our or our service providers’ electronic and computer systems;



the occurrence of a natural disaster, catastrophe, terrorist attack (including eco-terrorist attacks) or other event that materially impacts our operations, including cyber or other attacks on our or our service providers’ electronic and computer systems;



weather interference with business operations or project construction, including the impact of extreme weather events or conditions (including hurricanes, floods, wildfires and drought);



weather interference with business operations or project construction, including the impact of extreme weather events or conditions (including hurricanes, floods, wildfires and drought);



the impact of current and future laws, rulings, legislation, governmental regulations, executive orders, trade policies, trade tariffs, accounting standards and statements, and related interpretations that (i) prohibit, restrict or regulate the development of oil and gas resources and the related infrastructure on lands dedicated to or served by our pipelines or (ii) negatively impact our ability to develop, operate or repair midstream assets, or (iii) otherwise negatively impact our business or increase our exposure to risk;



the impact of current and future laws, rulings, legislation, governmental regulations, executive orders, trade policies, trade tariffs, accounting standards and statements, and related interpretations that (i) prohibit, restrict or regulate the development of oil and gas resources and the related infrastructure on lands dedicated to or served by our pipelines or (ii) negatively impact our ability to develop, operate or repair midstream assets, or (iii) otherwise negatively impact our business or increase our exposure to risk;



negative impacts on production levels in the Permian Basin or elsewhere due to issues associated with (or laws, rules or regulations relating to) hydraulic fracturing and related activities (including wastewater injection or disposal), including earthquakes, subsidence, expansion or other issues;



negative impacts on production levels in the Permian Basin or elsewhere due to issues associated with (or laws, rules or regulations relating to) hydraulic fracturing and related activities (including wastewater injection or disposal), including earthquakes, subsidence, expansion or other issues;



the pace of development of natural gas or other infrastructure and its impact on expected crude oil production growth in the Permian Basin;



the pace of development of natural gas or other infrastructure and its impact on expected crude oil production growth in the Permian Basin;



the refusal or inability of our customers or counterparties to perform their obligations under their contracts with us (including commercial contracts, asset sale agreements and other agreements), whether justified or not and whether due to financial constraints (such as reduced creditworthiness, liquidity issues or insolvency), market constraints, legal constraints (including governmental orders or guidance), the exercise of contractual or common law rights that allegedly excuse their performance (such as force majeure or similar claims) or other factors;



the refusal or inability of our customers or counterparties to perform their obligations under their contracts with us (including commercial contracts, asset sale agreements and other agreements), whether justified or not and whether due to financial constraints (such as reduced creditworthiness, liquidity issues or insolvency), market constraints, legal constraints (including governmental orders or guidance), the exercise of contractual or common law rights that allegedly excuse their performance (such as force majeure or similar claims) or other factors;



loss of key personnel and inability to attract and retain new talent;



loss of key personnel and inability to attract and retain new talent;



disruptions to futures markets for crude oil, NGL and other petroleum products, which may impair our ability to execute our commercial or hedging strategies;



disruptions to futures markets for crude oil, NGL and other petroleum products, which may impair our ability to execute our commercial or hedging strategies;



the effectiveness of our risk management activities;



the effectiveness of our risk management activities;



shortages or cost increases of supplies, materials or labor;



shortages or cost increases of supplies, materials or labor;



maintenance of our credit ratings and ability to receive open credit from our suppliers and trade counterparties;



maintenance of our credit ratings and ability to receive open credit from our suppliers and trade counterparties;



our inability to perform our obligations under our contracts, whether due to non-performance by third parties, including our customers or counterparties, market constraints, third-party constraints, supply chain issues, legal constraints (including governmental orders or guidance), or other factors or events;



our inability to perform our obligations under our contracts, whether due to non-performance by third parties, including our customers or counterparties, market constraints, third-party constraints, supply chain issues, legal constraints (including governmental orders or guidance), or other factors or events;



the incurrence of costs and expenses related to unexpected or unplanned capital or maintenance expenditures, third-party claims or other factors;



the incurrence of costs and expenses related to unexpected or unplanned capital or maintenance expenditures, third-party claims or other factors;



failure to implement or capitalize, or delays in implementing or capitalizing, on investment capital projects, whether due to permitting delays, permitting withdrawals or other factors;



failure to implement or capitalize, or delays in implementing or capitalizing, on investment capital projects, whether due to permitting delays, permitting withdrawals or other factors;



tightened capital markets or other factors that increase our cost of capital or limit our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms to fund additional acquisitions, investment capital projects, working capital requirements and the repayment or refinancing of indebtedness;



tightened capital markets or other factors that increase our cost of capital or limit our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms to fund additional acquisitions, investment capital projects, working capital requirements and the repayment or refinancing of indebtedness;



the amplification of other risks caused by volatile or closed financial markets, capital constraints, liquidity concerns and inflation;



the amplification of other risks caused by volatile or closed financial markets, capital constraints, liquidity concerns and inflation;



the use or availability of third-party assets upon which our operations depend and over which we have little or no control;



the use or availability of third-party assets upon which our operations depend and over which we have little or no control;



the currency exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the United States dollar;



the currency exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the United States dollar;



the deferral of current revenue recognition attributable to deficiency payments received from customers who fail to ship or move their minimum contracted volumes;



the deferral of current revenue recognition attributable to deficiency payments received from customers who fail to ship or move their minimum contracted volumes;



significant under-utilization of our assets and facilities;



significant under-utilization of our assets and facilities;



increased costs, or lack of availability, of insurance;



increased costs, or lack of availability, of insurance;



fluctuations in the debt and equity markets, including the price of our units at the time of vesting under our long-term incentive plans;



fluctuations in the debt and equity markets, including the price of our units at the time of vesting under our long-term incentive plans;



risks related to the development and operation of our assets; and



risks related to the development and operation of our assets; and



other factors and uncertainties inherent in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, as well as in the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGL as discussed in the Partnerships’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









About Plains:







PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (“NGL”). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles over 8 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.





PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.





PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.







Contacts



:





Blake Fernandez





Vice President, Investor Relations





(866) 809-1291





Michael Gladstein





Director, Investor Relations





(866) 809-1291



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.