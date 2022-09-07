Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed at $11.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had gained 3.74% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plains All American Pipeline as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.03 billion, up 39.5% from the prior-year quarter.

PAA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $60.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.79% and +42.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.57% lower. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Plains All American Pipeline's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.16, which means Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



