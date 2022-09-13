Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stock Moves -1.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed at $11.88, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had gained 4.67% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Plains All American Pipeline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.03 billion, up 39.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $60.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.79% and +42.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher. Plains All American Pipeline is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Plains All American Pipeline's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.46, which means Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



