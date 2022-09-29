Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed the most recent trading day at $10.54, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 9.7% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plains All American Pipeline as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Plains All American Pipeline is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.03 billion, up 39.5% from the year-ago period.

PAA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $60.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.79% and +42.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher within the past month. Plains All American Pipeline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



