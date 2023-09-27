Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed the most recent trading day at $15.27, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 0.13% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plains All American Pipeline as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.3 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $57.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.59% and -0.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.61% higher. Plains All American Pipeline is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.89, so we one might conclude that Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

