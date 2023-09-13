Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed at $14.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 2.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plains All American Pipeline as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 30.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.3 billion, up 6.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $57.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.59% and -0.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.61% higher within the past month. Plains All American Pipeline is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.