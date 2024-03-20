Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) ended the recent trading session at $17.28, demonstrating a +0.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.25%.

The the stock of oil and gas transportation and storage company has risen by 5.79% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Plains All American Pipeline in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.37, showcasing a 9.76% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.4 billion, indicating an 8.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $54.01 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.68% and +10.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.59% lower. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Plains All American Pipeline is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.78.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

