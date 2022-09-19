Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed at $11.92, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had gained 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Plains All American Pipeline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.03 billion, up 39.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $60.06 billion, which would represent changes of +15.79% and +42.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher. Plains All American Pipeline is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



