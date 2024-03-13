Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) standing at $16.86, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company have appreciated by 7.17% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Plains All American Pipeline in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Plains All American Pipeline is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.76%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.4 billion, indicating an 8.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $54.01 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.68% and +10.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% lower within the past month. Currently, Plains All American Pipeline is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Plains All American Pipeline is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.