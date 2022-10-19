Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed at $11.71, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 1.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Plains All American Pipeline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.03 billion, up 39.5% from the prior-year quarter.

PAA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $60.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.74% and +42.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Plains All American Pipeline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.07, which means Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.