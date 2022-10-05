Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.34, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 2.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.9% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plains All American Pipeline as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.03 billion, up 39.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $60.06 billion, which would represent changes of +15.79% and +42.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Plains All American Pipeline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



