Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.07 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.69%, the lowest has been 4.40%, and the highest has been 31.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains All American Pipeline. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAA is 0.60%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 429,151K shares. The put/call ratio of PAA is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.22% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline is $15.38. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.22% from its latest reported closing price of $13.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plains All American Pipeline is $66,892MM, an increase of 16.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dnp Select Income Fund holds 2,440K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Yale Capital holds 314K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 4,142K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares, representing an increase of 27.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 85.63% over the last quarter.

Conning holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valley National Advisers holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains is a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The company owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.