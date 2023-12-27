Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) reached $15.15, with a +0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 1.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Plains All American Pipeline in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.12%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.34 billion, indicating a 33.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $54.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.38% and -5.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Plains All American Pipeline possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Plains All American Pipeline's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.18.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.