Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

August 08, 2025 — 07:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $210 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $250 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $312 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.6% to $10.642 billion from $12.757 billion last year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $210 Mln. vs. $250 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $10.642 Bln vs. $12.757 Bln last year.

