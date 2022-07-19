Plains All American Pipeline LP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PAA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.50, changing hands as high as $10.64 per share. Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.64 per share, with $12.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.54.

