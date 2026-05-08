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Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

May 08, 2026 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $152 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $325 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $12.470 billion from $11.477 billion last year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152 Mln. vs. $443 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $12.470 Bln vs. $11.477 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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