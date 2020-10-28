Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PAA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.43, the dividend yield is 11.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAA was $6.43, representing a -66.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.47 and a 114.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

PAA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). PAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports PAA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.07%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAA as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an decrease of -29.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAA at 9.8%.

