Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PAA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAA was $8.95, representing a -49.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.79 and a 198.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

PAA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). PAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports PAA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.39%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAA as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAA at 9.49%.

