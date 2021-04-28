Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PAA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAA was $9.23, representing a -25.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.35 and a 75.48% increase over the 52 week low of $5.26.

PAA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). PAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.83. Zacks Investment Research reports PAA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.47%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAA as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 39.21% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of PAA at 9.6%.

