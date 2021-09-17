Plains All American Pipeline Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PAA

In trading on Friday, shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.67, changing hands as low as $9.52 per share. Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.26 per share, with $12.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.