Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Second Quarter 2025 Distributions and Earnings Release Timing

Plains All American Pipeline announces Q2 2025 distributions, earnings release date, and tax implications for investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings announced their quarterly cash distributions for the second quarter of 2025, which will be paid on August 14, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 31, 2025. Both PAA Common Units and PAGP Class A Shares will receive a distribution of $0.38 per unit/share, remaining unchanged from the previous distribution. Additionally, PAA's Series A Preferred Units will have a distribution of $0.61524, while Series B Preferred Units will have a distribution of $22.23. The press release also noted that the cash distribution for PAGP Class A Shares is expected to be a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of the shareholder's tax basis. Furthermore, PAA and PAGP will release their second quarter 2025 earnings on August 8, 2025, followed by a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Potential Positives

PAA and PAGP announced consistent quarterly cash distributions for the second quarter of 2025, indicating stable financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announcement of a scheduled earnings release and accompanying conference call allows investors and analysts to prepare for updates on the company’s financial health.

The cash distribution expected to be a non-taxable return of capital for PAGP Class A shareholders may positively influence investor sentiment and attractiveness of the shares.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of unchanged cash distributions for both PAA and PAGP may signal a lack of growth or profitability improvement, which could raise concerns among investors.

The expectation that the cash distribution will be a non-taxable return of capital for shareholders implies that the company may not be generating sufficient taxable income, potentially indicating financial weakness.

The necessity for shareholders to consult with tax advisors regarding the nature of their distributions may create confusion and concern over the company's financial health and transparency.

$PAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $PAA stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY removed 7,891,970 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,839,400

INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 3,533,482 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,669,640

UBS GROUP AG removed 2,994,307 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,886,140

NATIXIS removed 2,707,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,158,000

CITIGROUP INC removed 2,402,038 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,040,760

BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,180,104 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,602,080

BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 1,904,261 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,085,220

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq:



PAA



) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq:



PAGP



) announced today their quarterly distributions with respect to the second quarter of 2025 and also announced timing of second quarter 2025 earnings.







Second Quarter Distribution Declaration







PAA and PAGP announced the following quarterly cash distributions, each of which will be payable on August 14, 2025 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on July 31, 2025:







PAA Common Units – $0.38 per Common Unit ($1.52 per unit on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2025.



PAGP Class A Shares – $0.38 per Class A Share ($1.52 per Class A Share on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2025.



PAA Series A Preferred Units – $0.61524 per Series A Preferred Unit (approximately $2.46 per unit on an annualized basis).











For its Series B Preferred Units, PAA announced a quarterly distribution of $22.23 per Series B Unit (based on the applicable quarterly floating rate), which will be payable on August 15, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2025.





Although equity holders should consult their own tax advisor regarding their particular circumstances, the PAGP cash distribution per Class A Share is expected to be a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of a Class A Shareholder’s tax basis in each PAGP Class A Share and a reduction in such tax basis. In addition, to the extent any cash distribution exceeds a Class A Shareholder’s tax basis, it should be taxable as a capital gain. Qualified Notices under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446 with respect to the PAA Common Unit distribution and PAA Series B Preferred Unit distribution will be posted on the Plains website under “Investor Relations – Unit Information.”







Second Quarter 202





5





Earnings Timing









PAA



and



PAGP



also announced that they will release second quarter 2025 earnings before market open on Friday, August 8, 2025. Following the announcement, PAA and PAGP will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET) with analysts and investors to discuss earnings. The call will be webcast live on the internet and may be accessed through the "Investors Relations” section of the website at



www.plains.com



. An audio replay will be available on the website after the call.







About Plains







PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles approximately eight million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.





PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.





PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at



www.plains.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts:







Blake Fernandez





Michael Gladstein







PlainsIR@plains.com











(866) 809-1291



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.