Plains All American Pipeline About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PAA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/23, Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2675, payable on 11/14/23. As a percentage of PAA's recent stock price of $15.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when PAA shares open for trading on 10/30/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.16 per share, with $16.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.34.

In Thursday trading, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

