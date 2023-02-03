Plains All American (PAA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Plains All American Pipeline PAA is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 8, after market close. The company had delivered an earnings surprise of 17.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Plains All American’s existing midstream assets in Permian Basin allowed it to capture additional volumes produced in the Permian region, which is likely to have boosted its fourth-quarter earnings.



PAA’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its continuous debt reduction initiatives, leading to lower capital servicing expenses.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 38 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year increase of 52%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $14.12 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.01%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Plains All American this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Plains All American has an Earnings ESP of +7.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Plains All American carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Antero Midstream AM is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 15, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.



PBF Energy PBF is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.9% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Viper Energy Partners VNOM is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 21, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





