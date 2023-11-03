Plains All American (PAA) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 45.8%. The bottom line improved 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 33 cents.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 20 cents per unit compared with 48 cents in the year-ago period.

Total Revenues

Net sales of $12,071 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,418 million by 21.7%. The top line also declined 15.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $14,336 million.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total costs and expenses amounted to $11,837 million, down 13.7% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in purchases and related costs.



Net interest expenses totaled $97 million, down 3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Performance

The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $553 million, up 3.2% from $536 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was due to higher tariff volumes and contributions from acquired assets.



Adjusted EBITDA for the NGL segment came in at $99 million, up 15.1% from the prior-year period’s $86 million. The increase was due to favorable NGL basis differentials and spot opportunities, partially offset by lower propane sales volumes

Q3 Development

Permian JV completed the acquisition of Rattler Midstream's Southern Delaware Basin crude oil gathering system and LM Energy's Northern Delaware Basin Touchdown crude oil gathering system.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $260 million compared with $401 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, total long-term debt was $7,296 million compared with $7,287 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 41% compared with 42% on Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

For 2023, Plains All American raised the adjusted EBITDA to $2,600-$2,650 million from $2,450-$2,550 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be $1,600 million.

Zacks Rank

PAA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Enterprise Products Partners LP’s EPD third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 60 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of 63 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s 2023 earnings stands at $2.51 per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 0.4%. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.85% in the last four quarters.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR delivered third-quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings of $1.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 18.7%. The bottom line declined 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.84.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUR’s 2023 earnings stands at $4.89 per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 12.5%. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 14.04% in the last four quarters.



CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents by 34.6%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 54 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s 2023 earnings stands at $1.53 per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 45.6%. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 67.61% in the last four quarters.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.