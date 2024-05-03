Plains All American (PAA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 5.1%. The bottom line remained flat year over year.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 29 cents per unit compared with 52 cents in the year-ago period.

Total Revenues

Net sales of $12 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.2 billion by 8.8%. The top line also declined 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $12.3 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Total costs and expenses amounted to $11.6 billion, down 2% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in purchases and related costs.



Net interest expenses totaled $95 million, down 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Segmental Performance

The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $553 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This increase was due to higher tariff volumes on its pipelines, tariff escalations and contributions from acquisitions.



Adjusted EBITDA for the NGL segment came in at $159 million, down 17% from the prior-year period’s figure. The decrease was due to lower realized frac spreads.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $331 million compared with $450 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt was $7.308 billion compared with $7.305 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 41%, which remained unchanged from the figure recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.

Guidance

For 2024, Plains All American expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.625-$2.725 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be $1.55 billion (excluding changes in assets and liabilities).



PAA remains focused on disciplined capital investments, anticipating full-year 2024 investment and maintenance capital of $375 million and $230 million, respectively.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

