Plains All American (PAA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also improved 32.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 31 cents.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 52 cents per unit compared with 19 cents in the year-ago period.

Total Revenues

Net sales of $12,341 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17,776 million by 30.6%. The top line also declined 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $13,694 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total costs and expenses amounted to $11,868 million, down 11.4% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to decline in purchases and related costs.



Net interest expenses totaled $98 million, down 8.4% from that recorded in the prior-year period. Total debt also lowered approximately $450 million.

Segmental Performance

The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $517 million, up 14% from $453 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the NGL segment came in at $192 million, up 19% from the prior-year period’s $161 million.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $526 million compared with $401 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Mar 31, 2023, total long-term debt was $7,288 million compared with $7,287 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Mar 31, 2023, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 42%, which remained unchanged from the Dec 31, 2022, figure.

Guidance

For 2023, Plains All American expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,450-$2,550 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be $1,600 million.

