Plains All American (PAA) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per unit, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 16.2%. The bottom line improved 24% from the year-ago figure.



For the quarter under review, the partnership reported GAAP earnings of 19 cents per unit compared with 51 cents in the year-ago period.

Total Revenues

Total revenues of $13,694 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,668 million by 17.4%. The top line improved 63.2% from $8,393 million reported a year ago. Strong performance of its Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (“NGL”) segment boosted the top line.

Highlights of the Release

For the quarter under review, Plains All American’s total costs and expenses were $13,401 million, up 70.6% year over year. This increase was primarily due to higher purchases and related costs.



Total adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $614 million, up 13.1% from the year-ago period.



During the quarter, Crude Oil volumes were 7,159 thousand barrels per day (Mbls/d) and NGL sales volume was 168 Mbls/d.



Net interest expenses were $107 million, flat with the year-ago quarter.



The firm reduced its long-term debt level by $412 million during first-quarter 2022, which will lower capital servicing costs.

Segmental Performance

The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $453 million compared with $474 million in the year-ago quarter. The performance of this segment was impacted by the sale of its natural gas storage facilities in August of 2021 and gains related to hedged power costs resulting from Winter Storm Uri, recognized in the first quarter of 2021.



The NGL Segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $161 million compared with $69 million in the year-ago quarter. The performance of this segment was driven by the favorable impact of higher realized fractionation spreads and higher NGL sales prices, partially offset by lower NGL sales volumes.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2022, current assets were $8,097 million compared with $6,137 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2022, Plains All American had long-term debt of $7,986 million compared with $8,398 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Free cash flow was $200 million compared with $678 million in the year-ago period.



As of the same date, its long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 44%, down from 46% as of Dec 31, 2021.

Guidance

Plains All American now expects 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be $2,275 million, up from the previous expectation of $2,200 million. Free cash flow for 2022 is expected to be $1,250 million.



Plains All Pipeline expects Crude pipeline volumes to average 7,330 Mbls/d (up from previous guidance of 7,150 Mbls/d) and NGL sales volume to be 140 Mbls/d in 2022. The firm plans to invest $550 million in 2022 to strengthen operations.

Zacks Rank

Plains All American currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



