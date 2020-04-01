Plains All American (PAA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.6% Higher

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 61.4% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Plains All American Pipeline currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLP industry may consider BP Midstream Partners LP BPMP, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



