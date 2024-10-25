Plains All American downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad downgraded Plains All American (PAA) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $19, down from $22. The firm says slowing Permian crude oil production growth “flattens” the company’s EBITDA trajectory. While geopolitical uncertainty may persist in the near-term, oil market fundamentals continue to screen soft absent a disruption to global supply, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Heading into 2025, Morgan Stanley is estimating a 1.3 MMBPD global crude oil supply surplus.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PAA:
- Plains All American reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
- Plains All American files $1.1B mixed securities shelf
- Plains All American files automatic mixed securities shelf
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.