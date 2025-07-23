The Places With the Highest Credit Scores in the U.S. Might Surprise You

In your financial life, few numbers are as important as the three little digits that make up your credit score. Your ZIP code might just be one of them.

A new study from Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-based research group, concludes that where you grew up “plays a powerful role” in determining your finances and upward mobility later in life — and, in particular, your credit score. The researchers partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze financial, racial and geographic data on more than 25 million people through 2020.

The takeaway? “Household financial success is certainly related to the local economy,” says Adam Rust, director of financial services at the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America.

To drill down further, Money independently analyzed underlying data from more than 12,000 counties across the nation to determine where Americans have the highest — and lowest — credit scores.

Overall, the average credit score across all counties was 678, which is typically classified as “good” on a scale from 300 to 850. But we found major credit score discrepancies among different regions of the U.S., ranging from 769 (“very good”) to as low as 580 (right on the edge of “fair” and “poor”).

Here’s a closer look at the findings.

Which counties have the highest credit scores?

Among the counties with the highest credit scores, one trend immediately sticks out: North Dakota dominates the list. Of the 10 counties with the highest average credit scores, seven are in North Dakota, and all of them are in the northern Midwest.

Average Credit Score Percent of Residents Delinquent on Bill in Last 4 Years 1. Slope, North Dakota 769 11.5% 2. Lamoure, North Dakota 769 16.4% 3. Hettinger, North Dakota 768 17.9% 4. Sheridan, North Dakota 767 22.3% 5. Rock, Nebraska 767 18.7% 6. Logan, North Dakota 766 13.9% 7. Hayes, Nebraska 765 20.1% 8. Campbell, South Dakota 765 17.4% 9. Faulk, South Dakota 765 19.4% 10. Emmons, North Dakota 765 16.2%

On a personal level, your on-time payment history is the single most important factor in determining your credit score. And North Dakotans are among the least likely to be 90 days or more late with their debt payments. Residents of the Peace Garden State’s Slope and Logan counties, for instance, have the two lowest delinquency rates in the U.S.

Rust notes that unemployment rates are also closely tied to credit, as folks typically need income — usually from a job — to be able to pay their bills on time.

“Unemployment in places like the Dakotas is among the lowest in the country,” he says, due in large part to ample jobs in energy production, manufacturing and agriculture.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, South Dakota had an unemployment rate of 1.8% in June, the lowest in the country. North Dakota had the second-lowest unemployment rate, at 2.5%. For context, the national unemployment rate last month was 4.1%.

Which counties have the lowest credit scores?

Most of the counties with the lowest credit scores were clustered in Southeastern states.

Average Credit Score Percent of Residents Delinquent on Bill in Last 4 Years 1. Terrell, Georgia 580 72.3% 2. East Carroll, Louisiana 582 77.2% 3. Shannon, South Dakota 582 56.7% 4.Â Allendale, South Carolina 583 75.8% 5. Tunica, Mississippi 585 70.5% 6.Â Claiborne, Mississippi 587 73.8% 7.Â Todd, South Dakota 588 63.6% 8. Sunflower, Mississippi 588 68.7% 9. Lee, South Carolina 589 71.9% 10. Madison, Louisiana 590 73%

