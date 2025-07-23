The Places With the Highest Credit Scores in the U.S. Might Surprise You

In your financial life, few numbers are as important as the three little digits that make up your credit score. Your ZIP code might just be one of them.
A new study from Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-based research group, concludes that where you grew up “plays a powerful role” in determining your finances and upward mobility later in life — and, in particular, your credit score. The researchers partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze financial, racial and geographic data on more than 25 million people through 2020.
The takeaway? “Household financial success is certainly related to the local economy,” says Adam Rust, director of financial services at the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America.
To drill down further, Money independently analyzed underlying data from more than 12,000 counties across the nation to determine where Americans have the highest — and lowest — credit scores.
Overall, the average credit score across all counties was 678, which is typically classified as “good” on a scale from 300 to 850. But we found major credit score discrepancies among different regions of the U.S., ranging from 769 (“very good”) to as low as 580 (right on the edge of “fair” and “poor”).
Here’s a closer look at the findings.
Which counties have the highest credit scores?
Among the counties with the highest credit scores, one trend immediately sticks out: North Dakota dominates the list. Of the 10 counties with the highest average credit scores, seven are in North Dakota, and all of them are in the northern Midwest.
Average Credit Score
Percent of Residents Delinquent on Bill in Last 4 Years
1. Slope, North Dakota
769
11.5%
2. Lamoure, North Dakota
769
16.4%
3. Hettinger, North Dakota
768
17.9%
4. Sheridan, North Dakota
767
22.3%
5. Rock, Nebraska
767
18.7%
6. Logan, North Dakota
766
13.9%
7. Hayes, Nebraska
765
20.1%
8. Campbell, South Dakota
765
17.4%
9. Faulk, South Dakota
765
19.4%
10. Emmons, North Dakota
765
16.2%
On a personal level, your on-time payment history is the single most important factor in determining your credit score. And North Dakotans are among the least likely to be 90 days or more late with their debt payments. Residents of the Peace Garden State’s Slope and Logan counties, for instance, have the two lowest delinquency rates in the U.S.
Rust notes that unemployment rates are also closely tied to credit, as folks typically need income — usually from a job — to be able to pay their bills on time.
“Unemployment in places like the Dakotas is among the lowest in the country,” he says, due in large part to ample jobs in energy production, manufacturing and agriculture.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, South Dakota had an unemployment rate of 1.8% in June, the lowest in the country. North Dakota had the second-lowest unemployment rate, at 2.5%. For context, the national unemployment rate last month was 4.1%.
Which counties have the lowest credit scores?
Most of the counties with the lowest credit scores were clustered in Southeastern states.
Average Credit Score
Percent of Residents Delinquent on Bill in Last 4 Years
1. Terrell, Georgia
580
72.3%
2. East Carroll, Louisiana
582
77.2%
3. Shannon, South Dakota
582
56.7%
4.Â Allendale, South Carolina
583
75.8%
5. Tunica, Mississippi
585
70.5%
6.Â Claiborne, Mississippi
587
73.8%
7.Â Todd, South Dakota
588
63.6%
8. Sunflower, Mississippi
588
68.7%
9. Lee, South Carolina
589
71.9%
10. Madison, Louisiana
590
73%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.