$PLAB stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLAB stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,772,123 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLAB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PLAB stock page):
$PLAB Insider Trading Activity
$PLAB insiders have traded $PLAB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KANG JYH LEE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 81,750 shares for an estimated $1,706,132.
- WALTER M FIEDEROWICZ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,548 shares for an estimated $668,157.
- CONSTANTINE S MACRICOSTAS sold 29,500 shares for an estimated $595,900
- MITCHELL G TYSON sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $299,550
- CHRISTOPHER J PROGLER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $215,870
- DAVID A. GARCIA purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $50,350
$PLAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $PLAB stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,385,370 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,760,281
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 638,402 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,253,225
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 547,831 shares (+41.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,372,971
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 393,928 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,177,945
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 223,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,637,784
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 220,929 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,586,486
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 200,055 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,153,141
$PLAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
$PLAB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $32.0 on 06/11/2025
- Thomas Diffely from DA Davidson set a target price of $30.0 on 05/29/2025
