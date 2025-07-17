$PLAB stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLAB stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,772,123 of trading volume.

$PLAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLAB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PLAB stock page ):

$PLAB insiders have traded $PLAB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KANG JYH LEE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 81,750 shares for an estimated $1,706,132 .

. WALTER M FIEDEROWICZ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,548 shares for an estimated $668,157 .

. CONSTANTINE S MACRICOSTAS sold 29,500 shares for an estimated $595,900

MITCHELL G TYSON sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $299,550

CHRISTOPHER J PROGLER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $215,870

DAVID A. GARCIA purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $50,350

$PLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $PLAB stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

$PLAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $32.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Thomas Diffely from DA Davidson set a target price of $30.0 on 05/29/2025

