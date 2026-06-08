PL Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Defense and AI Push

Planet Labs PBC PL used its first-quarter fiscal 2027 call to show that defense demand and AI product development are now moving in tandem. Management argued that the company’s faster execution model is helping convert geopolitical urgency into larger contracts and stronger visibility.

That message landed alongside record revenues, a higher full-year sales outlook and a backlog that topped $906 million. The call focused less on quarterly volatility and more on whether Planet Labs can sustain this faster growth phase.

PL Extends Defense Momentum

Will Marshall, co-founder, chief executive officer and chairman, said Defense and Intelligence remained the company’s clearest strength in the quarter. Revenues in that segment grew more than 65% year over year, supported by data subscription solutions and satellite services.

He pointed to several government wins, including a $21.9 million one-year extension from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for maritime surveillance and a $7.5 million U.S. Navy renewal for vessel detection and monitoring. Management said those awards reinforced Planet’s role in commercial, AI-enabled geospatial intelligence.

Marshall also highlighted an eight-figure, one-year dedicated-capacity contract with an international defense and intelligence customer. He framed that deal, along with the rapid launch of Sweden’s first sovereign reconnaissance satellite, as evidence that Planet can deliver both immediate access and sovereign capability faster than traditional providers.

Planet Labs Raises Revenue Outlook

Ashley Johnson, president and chief financial officer, said first-quarter fiscal revenues reached a record $94.2 million, up 42% from a year earlier. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90 million by 4.89%. The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP loss per share of 3 cents, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Planet Labs PBC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Planet Labs PBC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Planet Labs PBC Quote

Johnson said the quarter’s outperformance was driven mainly by new wins. She also noted that growth was geographically broad, with revenues rising about 86% in EMEA, 25% in both North America and Asia Pacific, and 7% in Latin America.

That performance led Planet Labs to raise its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $425 million to $441 million. Management said first-quarter execution and backlog strength gave it better visibility, even as it continues to fund new satellites, AI-enabled solutions and sales capacity.

PL's Margins Reflect Investment Cycle

The quarter also showed the tradeoff between growth and current profitability. Johnson said non-GAAP gross margin was 56%, down from 59% a year ago, reflecting investments tied to satellite services contracts, new launches and AI-enabled partner solutions.

Even so, adjusted EBITDA loss was just $1.0 million, better than expected because the revenue upside largely flowed through the model. Marshall stressed that this marked the third consecutive quarter in which Planet achieved its Rule of 40 target.

Management kept its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance at breakeven to $10 million. That choice signaled that Planet is willing to absorb some near-term margin pressure while demand remains strong, especially in defense and sovereign satellite programs.

Planet Labs Uses AI to Broaden Market

Marshall devoted meaningful time to Planet’s AI strategy, presenting it as a way to expand beyond expert users and lower the barrier to working with geospatial data. He said the company has begun private beta testing of an AI application that lets users query Planet Labs’ archive with natural language.

He also highlighted SuperRes, which uses AI to improve PlanetScope imagery into a 2-meter class visual product. Management tied those efforts to a broader push to make daily satellite data more usable in agriculture, energy, finance and other commercial markets.

Johnson said commercial revenues grew more than 20% year over year, helped by better alignment with agriculture customers and newer AI-based solutions. Management’s view was that defense may be the immediate growth engine, but AI tools could widen the long-term addressable market in commercial and civil sectors.

PL Q&A Stresses Speed and Differentiation

Analyst questions centered on how durable Planet’s current momentum is and whether competitors can match its sovereign satellite offering. In response, Marshall and Johnson repeatedly returned to speed, saying Planet can get customers operating on existing satellites immediately and then launch sovereign assets in months rather than years.

Asked about the pipeline, Johnson declined to quantify near-term awards but said demand remains robust and geographically balanced. Marshall added that Europe is the hottest region today, though interest is broadening across Asia and North America as geopolitical uncertainty drives demand for sovereign space access.

On margins, Johnson said the upside in the fiscal first quarter came from strong sales execution, especially the early contribution from a large international deal. On capital allocation, she said growth and market capture remain the priorities, while Marshall suggested M&A is possible but not central to the current plan.

Planet Labs Leaves Q1 With Stronger Visibility

The clearest takeaway from the call was that Planet sees itself in an execution window, not an experimentation phase. Management sounded confident that backlog, faster launches and AI product development are reinforcing one another rather than competing for attention.

That confidence was backed by an end-of-period backlog of roughly $906 million, up 72% year over year, and remaining performance obligations of about $816 million, up more than 80%. Planet ended the quarter with about $731 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, giving it room to keep investing while preserving balance-sheet flexibility.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

PL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a more neutral earnings estimate revision trend than the higher-conviction Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) categories. Under the Zacks framework, the stock is placed in the middle ground rather than a top-ranked setup. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Its Style Scores are uneven, with an F for Value, a B for Growth, an A for Momentum and a VGM Score of D. That combination suggests stronger growth and momentum characteristics than value or overall blended appeal. The Zacks Rank can also shift as analysts revise estimates after the latest quarter.

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