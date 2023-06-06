PL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.83, changing hands as high as $4.86 per share. Planet Labs PBC shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.29 per share, with $7.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.86.
