$PL Earnings Results: $PL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PL ($PL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $61,550,000, missing estimates of $63,727,954 by $-2,177,954.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$PL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.