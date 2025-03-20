News & Insights

$PL Earnings Results: $PL Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 20, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$PL ($PL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $61,550,000, missing estimates of $63,727,954 by $-2,177,954.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$PL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • STATE STREET CORP added 3,851,644 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,560,641
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,628,190 shares (+807.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,577,887
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,316,299 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,317,847
  • VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,056,062 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,266,490
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,013,234 shares (+101.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,093,465
  • JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 895,109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,616,240
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 880,966 shares (+227.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,559,102

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

