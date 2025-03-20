$PL Earnings Results: $PL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PL ($PL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $61,550,000, missing estimates of $63,727,954 by $-2,177,954.
$PL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,851,644 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,560,641
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,628,190 shares (+807.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,577,887
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,316,299 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,317,847
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,056,062 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,266,490
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,013,234 shares (+101.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,093,465
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 895,109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,616,240
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 880,966 shares (+227.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,559,102
$PL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
