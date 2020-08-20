PKX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of POSCO (Symbol: PKX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.68, changing hands as low as $40.50 per share. POSCO shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.27 per share, with $52.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.90.

