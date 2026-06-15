PKX Expands Lithium Strategy With U.S. DLE Demo Plant Project

POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX has taken a major step toward strengthening its lithium supply chain by becoming the first Korean company to pursue a commercial-scale demonstration of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology in the United States. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to secure critical battery raw materials through next-generation extraction methods.

POSCO announced that it will launch a DLE demonstration project in North America to validate the economic feasibility and scalability of the technology. DLE technology extracts lithium directly from brine using specialized absorbents and separation processes. The method significantly reduces water usage, shortens production cycles and minimizes environmental impacts.

The project is part of POSCO’s broader strategy to establish a stable and diversified lithium supply network amid growing global demand for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems. By developing its own extraction capabilities, the company seeks to strengthen its competitiveness in the battery materials sector and reduce dependence on conventional lithium sources.

The demonstration facility will allow POSCO to test the commercial viability of its proprietary DLE technology under real-world operating conditions. POSCO plans to complete and begin operating the demonstration plant by 2027, to lay the groundwork for commercial deployment by 2028.

Per POSCO, the demonstration project represents a strategic investment designed to secure next-generation lithium extraction technology and strengthen the company’s position in the global lithium market. Leveraging its technological expertise and competitive advantages, POSCO aims to further enhance the competitiveness of its global lithium business and expand its presence in key markets, including North America.

Shares of PKX have gained 32.7% in the past year against the industry’s 3.6% decline.

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PKX Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Conglomerates space include ITT Inc. ITT, Marubeni Corporation MARUY and Griffon Corporation GFF. ITT, MARUY and GFF carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.9 per share, indicating a 17.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 5.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARUY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $23.86 per share, indicating an 8.8% year-over-year decrease. Shares of MARUY have gained 50.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $5.17 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 3.3%.

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