PKSHA Technology (TYO:3993) Price Target Decreased by 12.77% to 4,182.00

The average one-year price target for PKSHA Technology (TYO:3993) has been revised to 4,182.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.77% from the prior estimate of 4,794.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 4,830.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.89% from the latest reported closing price of 2,521.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in PKSHA Technology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3993 is 0.12%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.20% to 1,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROBT - First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF holds 361K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 23.55% over the last quarter.

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 276K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 11.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 182K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 92.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 1,152.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 126K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 93K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 79.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 631.57% over the last quarter.

