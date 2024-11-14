PKSHA Technology Reports Strong Financial Growth

PKSHA Technology, Inc. (JP:3993) has released an update.

PKSHA Technology, Inc. reported a remarkable financial performance for the nine months ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 21.5% and operating profit soaring by 266.7%. The company’s profit before tax saw an impressive growth of 842.7%, illustrating a robust business trajectory. Investors may find the significant rise in comprehensive income and earnings per share as indicators of strong financial health.

