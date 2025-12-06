Pkp Cargo (WSE:PKP) Price Target Increased by 28.62% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Pkp Cargo (WSE:PKP) has been revised to PLN20.40 / share. This is an increase of 28.62% from the prior estimate of PLN15.86 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN20.20 to a high of PLN21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.27% from the latest reported closing price of PLN13.31 / share.

Pkp Cargo Maintains 11.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 11.27%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pkp Cargo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKP is 0.00%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.01% to 511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 210K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing a decrease of 27.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKP by 31.30% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 34K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

