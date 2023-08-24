PKO BP ready for any mortgage moratoria renewal as Q2 profit beat expectations

By Mateusz Rabiega

GDANSK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender PKO BP PKO.WA is prepared for any decisions that the government may make on a possible renewal of its mortgage payment moratoria, acting CEO Dariusz Szwed said on Thursday.

"We are ready for any decisions - including the renewal of such scheme - we will not wait until the last moment. The analyses have been done, we are prepared", said Szwed on a conference call.

The mortgage moratoria programme offering payment holidays to borrowers was introduced in the last year.

Last week the government signalled that the decision on whether to renew the scheme will be made in September.

The resumption would hit full-year results in the banking sector, as costs of the credit vacation had been booked upfront and amounted to about 12 billion zlotys ($2.91 billion) in 2022.

PKO BP second-quarter results beat market expectations as its net profit rose nearly 40% year-on-year, despite headwinds from costs related to Swiss franc loans.

The quarterly net profit increased to 587 million zlotys ($142.95 million), while net interest income rose 24% on the year to 4.39 billion zlotys.

At the end of the second quarter, PKO's net interest margin rose to 4.17% from 3.13% in the year-ago period.

The quarterly results included 2.47 billion zlotys in costs related to Polish banks' troubles with foreign exchange mortgage loans.

Thousands of people in Poland took out foreign exchange mortgage loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of lower interest rates, but ultimately found themselves struggling to meet the interest costs.

By end-June, PKO's return on equity - a key measure of profitability - dropped to 9.8% year-on-year, with its cost-to-income ratio at 38.3%, and Tier 1 Capital - a measure of a bank financial resilience - at 18.75%.

Its total capital ratio came at 19.83%, while the quarterly cost of risk was at 53 basis points, down 5 bps year-on-year.

The bank's shares rose as much as 2%, as analysts praised the sturdy net interest income.

"PKO BP reported a solid set of results (...) what is the most important is stronger-than-expected net interest income, which improves bank's starting position before the expected interest rate cuts" said Erste Group's analyst Lukasz Janczak.

($1 = 4.1179 zlotys)

