PKO BP estimates possible payment holiday impact at about 1.3 bln zlotys

Adds detail throughout and estimates from rival banks

GDANSK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - PKO BP PKO.WA estimates the possible impact of an extension to payment holidays in Poland will be about 1.3 billion zlotys ($313 million), the CEO of the country's largest bank told analysts on Thursday.

"The first simulations that we conduct and calculate inside the bank according to the presented assumptions, they amount to about 1.3 billion zlotys", said CEO Dariusz Szwed.

"The calculations are still in progress. We assume that the value I am talking about should not be higher.”

The payment holiday scheme was introduced by the government to help homeowners whose monthly instalments were driven up by rising interest rates.

Poland's outgoing government proposed to extend the scheme next year, introducing specific criteria, but it is unclear whether a new government would support the proposal.

Poland's second-biggest lender, PekaoPEO.WA, estimated the cost of the possible extension of the scheme at between 800 million and 1 billion zlotys, while mBankMBK.WA estimated a potential 400 million zloty hit. Alior BankALRR.WA put the cost at about 200 million zlotys.

Szwed also said that PKO's financial goals for 2023-2025 remain unthreatened while deputy CEO Piotr Mazur said the bank does not expect any significant deterioration in the quality of its loan portfolio.

"New sales are at a good level. In terms of quality, the level of provisions is also high, so we do not expect any surprises here", Mazur said.

He also said the bank wants to continue the settlement programme for mortgage loans in Swiss francs.

"This programme reduces the risk both for clients and the bank," Mazur said, adding that the bank expects it to ensure provisions for Swiss franc loans remains little changed.

($1 = 4.1545 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Pruchnicka Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

