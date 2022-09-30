PKO Bank Polski buys 14.2 mln shares in PKN Orlen from state treasury

GDANSK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - PKO Bank Polski PKO.WA said on Friday it signed a deal to acquire 14,161,080 shares in Polish energy firm PKN Orlen PKN.WA from Poland's state treasury.

The bank said it would buy the shares, representing a 2% stake at Orlen stock's closing price on Thursday.

Orlen closed at 53.40 zlotys per share, which puts the deal value at 756.2 million zlotys ($1.53 billion).

Polish insurer PZU PZU.WA had signed a similar deal on Thursday to buy 14,161,080 shares in PKN Orlen from Poland's state treasury.

($1 = 4.9450 zlotys)

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

