PKN should pay more for Energa in public bid-minister

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Poland's state assets minister Jacek Sasin said he would like the state refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA to pay more than 7 zloty ($1.77) per share for the utility Energa ENGP.WA offered currently in a public bid.

"We would like it to be more than 7 zloty," Sasin told reporters.

Sasin also said that he is working on a new strategy for state-run energy companies. There may be fewer of them as a result of implementing the plan, set to be ready by the end of June, he added.

($1 = 3.9523 zlotys)

