PKN Orlen's Anwil pauses nitrogen fertiliser output, citing gas prices

GDANSK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen's PKN.WA Anwil subsidiary has temporarily halted production of nitrogen fertiliser because of surging gas prices, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it will perform maintenance and other work during the standstill and plans to resume production once the gas market stabilises.

Anwil's business consists in production of nitrogen fertilizers, plastics (polyvinyl chloride, PVC granulates, PVC-based blends and sheets), as well as chemicals for the manufacturing sector and agriculture (ammonia, chlorine, nitric acid, industrial salt separated, sodium hydroxide).

Orlen Group, with annual production capacity of its Anwil and Spolana units at 475,000 tonnes, ranks fifth on the European plastics market.

Anwil's 2021 sales revenue stood at 3.16 billion zlotys ($655.59 million), which constituted for 2.40% of Orlen group's sales revenue, according to the 2021 financial report.

On Monday, Polish chemicals company Grupa Azoty ATTP.WA said it was temporarily halting production at its plants making nitrogen fertilizer, caprolactams and nylon 6 due to an unprecedented rise in natural gas prices.

At 1308 GMT, PKN Orlen shares were up 6%, leading the percentage gainers on Warsaw's blue chip index WIG20 .WIG20.

($1 = 4.8201 zlotys)

