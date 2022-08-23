PKN Orlen's Anwil pauses nitrogen fertiliser output, citing gas prices

GDANSK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen's PKN.WA Anwil subsidiary has temporarily halted production of nitrogen fertilisers because of surging gas prices, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it will perform maintenance and other work during the standstill and plans to resume production once the gas market stabilises.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal Editing by David Goodman )

