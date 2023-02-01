Banking

PKN Orlen opens new pipeline Boronow-Trzebinia in Poland

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 01, 2023 — 07:21 am EST

Written by Patrycja Zaras, Mateusz Rabiega, Anna Banacka, Louise Heavens for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA opened a new pipeline named Boronow-Trzebinia in collaboration with Polish pipeline operator PERN, company said on Wednesday.

Nearly 100-km (62 miles) long investment begun in 2017 and cost over 200 million zlotys ($46.29 million). The pipeline replaces rail transport, which is equivalent to 25,500 tankers annually.

"This is an investment in the competitiveness of Polish companies. We are building the resistance of the Polish economy to Putin's energy blackmail," said Poland's deputy minister of state assets Maciej Malecki.

"Today, in the Trzebinia refinery we are talking about another investment that increases the resilience of the Cracow's agglomeration and the Silesian agglomeration," added Malecki.

The terminal's current capacity of one million cubic metres of fuels annually will double thanks to the Boronow-Trzebinia pipeline.

PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek said that this year's group planned investment expenditure will reach 34 billion zlotys ($7.87 billion).

($1 = 4.3202 zlotys)

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras, Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka, and Louise Heavens)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.