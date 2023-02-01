PKN Orlen opens new pipeline Boronow-Trzebinia in Poland

GDANSK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA opened a new pipeline named Boronow-Trzebinia in collaboration with Polish pipeline operator PERN, company said on Wednesday.

Nearly 100-km (62 miles) long investment begun in 2017 and cost over 200 million zlotys ($46.29 million). The pipeline replaces rail transport, which is equivalent to 25,500 tankers annually.

"This is an investment in the competitiveness of Polish companies. We are building the resistance of the Polish economy to Putin's energy blackmail," said Poland's deputy minister of state assets Maciej Malecki.

"Today, in the Trzebinia refinery we are talking about another investment that increases the resilience of the Cracow's agglomeration and the Silesian agglomeration," added Malecki.

The terminal's current capacity of one million cubic metres of fuels annually will double thanks to the Boronow-Trzebinia pipeline.

PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek said that this year's group planned investment expenditure will reach 34 billion zlotys ($7.87 billion).

($1 = 4.3202 zlotys)

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras, Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka, and Louise Heavens)

